EXCLUSIVE: S Shankar opens up on challenges of writing Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2; says 'It is more...'

S Shankar and Kamal Haasan, the superhit actor-director duo, are gearing up for the release of the sequel of Indian on July 12. Ahead of its release, the filmmaker opened up in detail about the film in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

S Shankar reacts to what took Indian 2 so long and more

Reacting to a question on what took him so long to make Indian 2, S Shankar said, “After Indian, I made a few other movies, and whenever I would go through newspapers, it would be filled with news like bride and corruption. And then when I thought of Indian 2.”

It is pertinent to mention that Indian was released in 1996 and now, after 28 years, its sequel will be released.

Further, he also said that it took him some time to come up with the story since everything was already shown in the first installment of the Indian franchise. Moreover, Shankar spoke in detail about the challenges in writing Indian 2, especially since its first part was a blockbuster hit.

“Of course, it is more challenging to develop a story for a sequel than a new subject. Everyone already knows about Indian film so it is double challenging to bring something new to the table,” he added.

More about Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi)

Kamal Haasan and S Shankar have once again united to return with the sequel to their blockbuster franchise Indian. The Kalki 2898 AD actor is set to reprise his role as Senapthy, a once-feared vigilante in Indian 2.

Apart from Haasan, the film will feature Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal among others in key roles.

The upcoming sequel will be a continuation of the tale of Senapathy, a veteran freedom fighter who takes up the mantle of India to eliminate corruption in India. The first installment had ended on a high note with him vowing to return if he is needed again and now it seems the time has come.

The film, produced by Lyca Productions, is slated to make a worldwide release on July 12, 2024.

How excited are you to watch Kamal Haasan once again create pure magic on the silver screen as Senapathy?

