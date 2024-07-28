VIDEO: PV Sindu in a heartfelt moment pampers Ram Charan's pet as they bump into each other at Olympics 2024

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana made a notable appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024, which began on Saturday in the French capital. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha also attended the ceremony. Although Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara and their pet Rhyme were not at the event, they traveled to Paris with the family. Recently, Ram Charan meet with the Indian badminton star PV Sindhu on the streets of Paris, accompanied by his furry friend Rhyme. Now, a video of their cute little interaction is going viral on social media.

Konidela fam meets PV Sindhu at Paris Olympics

In the viral video, Ram Charan is seen holding his pet dog, Rhyme, while meeting Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on the streets of Paris. PV Sindhu appears delighted as she interacts with and pets Rhyme. Both Ram Charan and PV Sindhu are smiling, capturing a cheerful moment during their encounter in the city.

The video was shared on Rhyme's Instagram handle with the caption, "@pvsindhu1 akka you nailed today’s match , all the best.

#jeetkiaur 🇮🇳. @olympics."

Ram Charan attends opening ceremony of Olympics 2024 with family

Ram Charan had posted a picture on his Instagram stories, capturing himself sitting outdoors with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Meanwhile, Upasana shared a series of photos and video from the Paris Olympics event on her social media handle. One photo showed Ram Charan and her at an outdoor cafe, soaking in the city's ambiance. Additionally, Upasana posted a video featuring Chiranjeevi and Surekha strolling through the Paris streets before the ceremony.

Chiranjeevi shares photo with wife Surekha from Paris

Chiranjeevi shared an adorable photo with his wife Surekha from Paris Olympics. The couple can be seen beaming with joy in the photo. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, "Absolutely thrilled to attend the inaugural of the #PARIS2024 #Olympics. A delightful moment holding the Olympic Torch replica along with Surekha ! Wishing each and every player of our proud Indian Contingent, All the Very Best and the Best Medal Tally ever! Go India!!🇮🇳 Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with an impressive victory over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq from the Maldives. Sindhu dominated the women's singles group stage match, winning in straight games. The match lasted less than 30 minutes.



