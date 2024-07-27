Ram Charan and Upasana pose for a rain-soaked moment at Paris Olympics 2024; see PHOTO

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are currently in Paris with Chiranjeevi and Surekha, where the family is enjoying the latest visuals from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The entrepreneur has regularly shared candid glimpses from their time together. Recently, Upasana shared another special glimpse with her family.

Upasana Kamineni strikes a pose with Ram Charan and her in-laws at Paris Olympics 2024

Upasana Kamineni recently shared another still of her photodump from the family time that she has been spending with her husband, Ram Charan and parents-in-law, Chiranjeevi and Surekha in Paris. In the latest glimpse, the four of them could be seen posing for a snapshot together, while they enjoyed the Paris Olympics inaugural events against the rain-soaked weather.

Chiranjeevi’s perfect moment with wife, Surekha from their Paris trip

Sometime back, it was Chiranjeevi who shared a picture-perfect glimpse of himself and his better half, Surekha Konidela as they attended the prestigious inaugural event for the Paris Olympics this year. Along with the picture dropped on X (formerly Twitter), the mega star penned a note wishing the very best for all the players from India and expressed, “Wishing each and every player of our proud Indian Contingent, All the Very Best and the Best Medal Tally ever! Go India!!

Ram Charan and Upasana were clicked on the streets of Paris with their daughter, Klin Kaara

Advertisement

A few days back, a fan page of Ram Charan shared unseen pictures of the Konidela family, as they enjoyed exploring the streets of Paris. The family of four could be seen enjoying the city, and they were joined by Ram and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Moreover, Upasana’s fur baby, Rhyme, also joined them for the trip.

Ram Charan’s work front

On the work front, Ram Charan made global recognition in 2022 after his incredible success with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. Thereafter, he also became a part of Koratala Siva’s film, Acharya.

Moving forth, he would next be a part of his much-anticipated film, Game Changer. The project has been abuzz with the newest gossip since the time it was announced to be on the cards for the actor. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sudha Kongara issues apology after confusing Jyotiba Phule with Veer Savarkar; 'For my ignorance...'