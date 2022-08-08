Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka drops UNSEEN PICS on 2nd anniversary and it's all about love, kisses & laughter

Rana Daggubati and Miheek Bajaj are one of the most sought-after couples in the industry. Today, the couple, who got married in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. On that note, the star wife shared a few adorable unseen pics and it's all about love, kisses, and laughter.

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka took to her Instagram handle and shared a few throwback pics. A few pics show Rana and Miheeka posing for a selfie on vacation. And another one shows the actor and his wife caught candidly in happy smiles. The pics are truly cherishable. Sharing the pic, she captioned, "2" with a red heart.

Take a look at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's pics here:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are also one such couples who like to maintain a very low-key personal life and don't share much of their moments on social media platforms. But whenever they do, the couple always manages to steal the light. Last year, on first wedding anniversary, Miheeka posted a photo of her in a white cocktail gown and Baahubali star Rana Daggubati in a three-piece suit. The pic went viral on the internet.

Rana, who is known for being a shy person, proposed to Miheeka on a call. However, Miheeka already had an idea of what's coming. It was Rana who popped the question and it was an immediate 'yes' from her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the uncle-nephew duo of Tollywood, Venkatesh, and Rana Daggubati are all set to appear together in the upcoming Telugu web series, Rana Naidu, which will stream on Netflix. The series, which was announced in January, has wrapped up the entire shoot. The post-production is underway and soon release date will be announced. The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.