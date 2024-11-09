Sivakarthikeyan explains why Amaran climax was tough for him to film; says, ‘The same thing happened to my dad…’

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, has been running successfully in theaters since its release on October 31, 2024. In a recent interview on YouWe Media with anchor Suma, SK revealed that the final climax scene from Amaran was tough for him to shoot due to the similarities with his own father’s death.

The actor explained, “A tough scene for me was shooting inside the ambulance during the climax. This was because exactly the same thing happened to my dad. He also expired while he was doing his duty. His last moments were inside the ambulance, and we were not with him.”

The actor further added how he couldn’t control himself even while reading the script of that exact scene and was unable to share the details with anyone either. SK also continued and shared that he felt like his father was beside him while shooting that scene.

The movie Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is a biographical war film based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The movie told the valiant tale of the soldier who sacrificed his life in service of the country up until his final mission in a counter-terrorism operation.

The movie also had Sai Pallavi playing the lead role of Indhu Mukund, the late soldier’s wife. Moreover, an ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and many more also played supporting characters in the film.

Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan is also playing the lead role in the tentatively titled movie SK23 or SKxARM, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which is suggested to be an action thriller, would have Bagheera fame Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role, with Anirudh composing the tracks.

Moving ahead, Sivakarthikeyan also confirmed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that he will be next joining hands with director Cibi Chakravarthy. The film would mark the second collaboration of the actor and director after their 2022 hit Don. The actor also confirmed that the same team from Don would be coming back together for their next, and it would be an entertainer flick.

