Rashmika Mandanna shares photo as she visits temple in morning; says, 'I had a second to..'

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle to share a special message with her fans. The Pushpa 2 actress shared words of positivity after a quick temple visit and showered her fans with love. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a selfie and wrote that she hopes everyone gets what they are looking for in their life.

Rashmika Mandanna further sent her best wishes and wrote, "I had a second to go to a temple just now and I just felt like saying - god bless you all, kids - all the best for your exams, everyone looking for a job I hope you get what you are looking for, I hope all your dreams come true and your days are filled with love, joy, and happiness. Big love."

Take a look at the photo below:

A few days ago, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories to make a candid confession about her workout schedule with her followers. She added a poll question and asked her fans whether they could relate to her fitness regime and extreme personalities.

Sharing a selfie in a casual outfit, she wrote, "Do you all also have extreme personalities? For example: when you workout, you workout for 2/3hours a day even at the most odd hours.. Or when you DON’T feel like working out you don’t workout for daaaaayyyyyyssssss and just feel like couch potatoing and eating the most unhealthiest foods on the planets and watch some lama (llama emoji)."

Check out her photo below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika had earlier shared that she had a minor accident due to which she was away from social media. She also disclosed that doctors had advised her to get some rest for a speedy recovery at home. Later, Rashmika assured her fans that she is doing well and will soon return to work.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set for a mega clash of her films Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava on December 6 in theaters. In both the movies, she is starring as the female lead and fans are excited to see how the box office clash turns out.

