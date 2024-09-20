'Do you also have extreme personalities?': Rashmika Mandanna talks about her love-hate relationship with fitness

Rashmika Mandanna is well-known for maintaining a fitness regime even during her hectic work schedule. However, she recently came forward and made a candid confession about her workout routine with her fans. Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself lying down in a white T-shirt.

In the photo, she added a poll question asking, "DO YOU? DO YOU?" with two options to choose from - "Yeppp" or "Nope - it's just you." Below the poll, Rashmika asks her followers if they can relate to her workout routine and her extreme personalities.

Rashmika wrote, "Do you all also have extreme personalities? For example: when you workout, you workout for 2/3hours a day even at the most odd hours.. Or when you DON’T feel like working out you don’t workout for daaaaayyyyyyssssss and just feel like couch potatoing and eating the most unhealthiest foods on the planets and watch some lama (llama emoji)."

Take a look at the photo below:

A few days ago, Rashmika shared with her fans that she had experienced a minor accident due to which she was inactive on social media. The actress revealed that she was advised by the doctors to get some rest and stay at home to recover. Rashmika further assured that she is doing well and will return to work soon.

The Pushpa actress wrote, "The reason I haven’t been very active in last month is because I had a little accident (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors. I am better now, and just for heads up, I am in the phase of being super active, so all the best dealing with my activities."

Take a look at her full post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will feature Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will hit the big screens on December 6.

