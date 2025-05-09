Ravi Mohan's wife Aarti Ravi issues statement after his videos with GF Kenishaa Francis go viral: ‘My kids deserve security, not shock'

Ravi Mohan had made headlines recently after he appeared alongside his rumored GF Kenishaa Francis at a wedding. Now, his wife, Aarti Ravi, has made a statement reminding the actor of his responsibility as a father.

In a post on social media, the popular personality penned, “For a year, I have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than I needed to be heard.”

“I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing-not because I didn't have the truth, but because I didn't want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents,” she added.

The celebrity wife reminded the actor that, despite their divorce still being in process, the man she stood by for 18 years has walked away from both her and his responsibilities. She added that, for months, she had to carry the weight, despite being called a “gold digger”, while her house is under eviction, allegedly because of Ravi Mohan.

Continuing how she doesn’t consider love as a regret, she said, “My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds.”

Aarti Ravi continued her statement on the matter, highlighting that she is neither speaking as a wife nor a woman who was wronged, but as a mother. She took a dig at the actor by mentioning how he can move on in his gold silk outfit in his public life, but he cannot move away from the responsibility he has as a father.

Concluding her words on how she will not back down for the sake of her children, Aarti confirms she would stand by the name “Aarti Ravi” on Instagram until she and the law decide otherwise. She has also requested the media to stop mentioning her as “ex-wife” until the legal process is over.

The statement by Aarti Ravi comes at a time when Ravi Mohan was spotted alongside his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis, at Ishari K Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding.

