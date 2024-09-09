Who is Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti Ravi? Here's everything you want to know about her as they announce divorce

The South entertainment industry woke up to the disheartening news of actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti announcing separation after 15 years of marital bliss. The news came as a shocker as the ex-couple was the most adored couple in the Industry. Although the rumors of Jayam Ravi and his former wife contemplating divorce were all over social media for some time, the couple made it official only on September 9, 2024. In this article, we will talk in detail about Aarti Ravi, who was married to the Ponniyin Selvan: I actor, and shares two kids with him.

Before going into detail about Aarti’s personal and professional life, take a look at Jayam Ravi’s official statement, which he shared on his X (formerly Twitter), today.

Who is Aarti?

Aarti is the eldest daughter of famous television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. She met Jayam Ravi in Scotland, where the couple's love blossomed. Jayam made more effort to marry his lady love. Apart from being married to a superstar, Aarti Ravi is also known as an entrepreneur and influencer. Aarti has a considerable fan base on social media. She has over 722k followers on Instagram.

When the world was hit with COVID-19, Aarti used her social platform to promote small businesses after seeing the harmful impact of the pandemic. The gorgeous lady decided to encourage small businesses after receiving many messages about them going through a tough time. Aarti decided to get local businesses, especially those run by women, into the spotlight through her social media. This gesture won millions of hearts and was termed a great initiative by Aarti to give women a platform.

It is pertinent to mention that Aarti is also the ambassador for Rise4Girl, through which she sponsors the education of girls who otherwise cannot do so themselves. Besides, the ex-star wife often grabs eyeballs for her glamorous fashion statements. Whether it is traditional outfits, uber-cool casual wear, or even glam looks, Aarti never fails to impress her fans and followers.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti announce marital split



The former couple, who are also parents to two kids, shared the news on social media. Jayam Ravi wrote, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Further, in his long post, Jayam shared that while this decision was painful for him and Aarti, the duo finally gave in after much consideration. While the actor did not unveil the exact reason for his separation, he mentioned that it was only based on the best interests of everyone associated with them.

Speculations of the ex-couple hitting bottom rock in their relationship touched sky-high when Jayam's ex-wife Aarti deleted all pictures with him from her social media account. This move left many to wonder if everything was going smoothly between the couple.

For the unversed, Jayam Ravi and Aarti exchanged wedding vows on June 4, 2009, with the love and blessings of family and friends. The couple is now blessed with two sons, Ayaan and Arav.

