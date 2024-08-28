Jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be shifted to Bellary prison amid VIP treatment controversy

Trigger: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

Sandalwood star Darshan Thoogudeepa accused no. 2 in Renukaswamy’s murder case, will be shifted to Bellary Jail after his purported picture of hanging out with three others on the lawns of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Karnataka went viral on social media.

As a result of a VIP treatment controversy, the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) ordered Darshan to be transferred to another jail on Tuesday. Apart from Pawan, Raghavendra, and Nandish, the police are preparing to move Jagdish to Shivamogga and Dhanraj to Dharwad Jail, while the others will be transferred to Mysore Jail.

However, actress Pavitra Gowda, who is also accused in the murder case, will remain in Bangalore jail. Three special teams have been formed to investigate three cases related to special hospitality in the prison.

Recently, a picture and a video of the jailed actor receiving VIP treatment inside the prison went viral on social media. The released photo shows him casually smoking a cigarette with known gangster Nagaraj, alias Wilson Garden Naga. It is pertinent to mention that Wilson Garden Naga is currently lodged in prison under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2000, for his role in the killing of South Bengaluru gangster Mahesh N.

The other undated leaked video shows Thoogudeepa making a casual video call from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. In the 25-second clip, Darshan appears on screen, waving cheerfully at the other person. There is a brief conversation between them in which Darshan can be seen acting like everything is normal. The surroundings confirm that the video was taken in a jail cell.

For the unversed, the Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda are facing judicial custody over the recent murder of a 33-year-old man named Renuka Swamy. Reportedly, the actor had murdered the young man after he had made some obscene and derogatory comments against his alleged lover and actress Pavithra Gowda.

The victim was apparently a fan of the actor and visited him at his request but was later found dead after being subjected to severe torture. Renuka Swamy’s body was later recovered from a location near the actor’s residence, which eventually led to the actor and his alleged partner’s arrest. Moreover, as the investigation into the matter progresses, Darshan is likely to appear before the court soon regarding bail.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

