UNSEEN: Suriya and AR Rahman share a rare moment with director Obeli N Krishna; see PIC

South celebrities Suriya and AR Rahman are set to collaborate once again for Suriya's upcoming movie, with the director of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal sharing a special throwback picture.

In an Instagram story posted by director Obeli N Krishna, Suriya and AR Rahman make a rare appearance together, creating a nostalgic moment. Along with the picture, the director wrote, “It was my first unforgettable picture with great people in my life.”

Check out Suriya and AR Rahman’s rare appearance together in a throwback pic:

Director Obeli N Krishna previously worked with Suriya and AR Rahman in 2006 for the Tamil movie Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. This romantic drama marked the director's debut and also featured Jyotika in a leading role.

The movie tells the story of a couple, Gowtham and Kundavi, who enter a marriage arranged by their families. Initially, they struggle to find happiness in their new life. However, as the years pass, they eventually build a joyful life together and share a daughter.

During this time, Kundavi stumbles upon Gowtham’s old diary, where he confesses his love for his ex-girlfriend, Ishwarya, and reveals that he was forced into marriage by his dying uncle. Feeling sympathy for his situation, Kundavi contacts Ishwarya and asks her to spend an entire day with Gowtham, overlooking the fact that he has a wife and daughter.

The rest of the film explores the events that unfold between Gowtham and his ex-girlfriend, questioning whether they will reunite at the expense of his marriage. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal also features some of the most iconic soundtracks in Tamil cinema, composed by AR Rahman, with the song "Munbe Vaa" remaining a favorite among many fans.

Watch the song Munbe Vaa here:

Moving forward, Suriya is once again set to join forces with AR Rahman for a new film. Tentatively titled Suriya 45, the project is directed by RJ Balaji and is described as an entertaining flick.

In addition to this, Suriya will soon be seen in the lead role in Kanguva, which is slated to release in theaters on November 14, 2024.

