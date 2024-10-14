Samantha's latest post for Alia Bhatt proves heartwarming, real, and wholesome friendships do exist in the film industry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has consistently set the bar higher when it comes to being extremely frank and supportive of her colleagues in the film industry. While some may view her as competition against other actresses, the starlet chooses to root the loudest for her friends and co-actors. Recently, her massive shoutout for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt grabbed attention.

As the pan-Indian approach to films brings people from various industries together, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s appreciation post for Alia Bhatt captures the spotlight. In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram stories, the Kushi star expressed her admiration not just for Alia, but for the entire team, cast, and crew of her recent film Jigra.

Dedicating some strong words of praise to Bhatt, Samantha wrote, "@aliabhatt, you tigress! A performance so feisty and throbbing with life that I couldn’t take my eyes off you! The brave choices you make... the standards you set for yourself. Keep inspiring!”

Not limited to just Alia, Samantha also expressed lengthy notes of appreciation and shoutouts for Vedang Raina, filmmaker Vasan Bala and several other members of the Jigra cast and crew.

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined Alia Bhatt for the promotion of Jigra. The event was a grand success, where the actresses bonded like never before and exchanged heightened praises for one another.

During this time, Alia couldn’t stop herself from appreciating the incredible talents of Samantha Ruth Prabhu when it comes to acting and the kind of person she is in her real life.

As quoted by Suresh PRO on X, Alia Bhatt said, “My dearest Samantha. Rightfully so, you are a hero both on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, resilience, and strength. It’s not easy to be a woman in a man’s world but you have surpassed gender.”

Additionally, Alia expressed her desire to star in a film featuring just her and Samantha, directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

