Did Siddharth just mock Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Patna event crowd by comparing it to JCB?

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been running successfully in theaters. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been breaking records since its release on December 5. However, during the promotion of his film Miss You, Siddharth mocked the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, which invited criticism from netizens.

Siddharth recently shared his opinion about the massive crowd that gathered in Bihar's Patna for the Pushpa 2 event. He reportedly dismissed it as a mere promotional strategy. According to him, large gatherings are common in India and do not necessarily signify quality. He compared the event to the way a JCB digging site also attracts crowds.

Siddharth allegedly remarked that organizing such events naturally draws people and said the gathering in Bihar was not extraordinary. He added that if crowd size equated to quality, every political party would win elections.

He reportedly mentioned that such turnouts could often be for incentives like food or beverages. As quoted by M9 News, Siddharth said, "In our country, even a JCB digging site attracts a crowd. So, people gathering to see Allu Arjun in Bihar is not something extraordinary. If they organize, crowds will be there. In India, crowds don’t mean quality; if that is true, all political parties must win; it’s for Biryani packet and Quarter bottle."

His comments have sparked mixed reactions after a video of the same went viral on social media. A user wrote, "Siddarth once said Pushpa 1 collections are fake." Another netizen commented, "He is actually right; people don't care about the quality; they just go where there is a crowd."

"I think this statement is also a promotional strategy for his movie releasing this week," read another comment.

Pushpa 2 follows the life of Pushparaju as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The story explores his struggles with old and new enemies. However, this time he is also shown as a devoted husband to Srivalli. The plot focuses on Pushpa's efforts to maintain his dominance while facing Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

