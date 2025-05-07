South Newswrap, May 7: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan reacts to gun controversy, Allu Arjun meets Aamir Khan and more

South cinema marked quite a busy day on May 7, and if you missed out on your dose of updates, worry not. Here’s a quick roundup of all the latest highlights from down south!

Top South news of May 7, 2025

1. Thalapathy Vijay’s fan reacts to actor’s bodyguard pointing a gun at him

Thalapathy Vijay was recently mobbed by fans in Madurai, during which an elderly man charged towards him in the hope of meeting him. However, the actor’s bodyguard took prompt action and accidentally aimed a gun at the man.

While this gesture sparked immediate controversy, the elderly man has responded to the entire fiasco while speaking to the press. He said, “A gun was aimed at me for the protection of Thalapathy Vijay, but even if I had been shot at that time, I would have happily taken it for my Thalapathy.”

2. Allu Arjun’s surprising meet up with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

A viral photo on the internet shows Allu Arjun visiting Aamir Khan at his residence in Mumbai. The photo has undoubtedly taken the internet by storm as fans go gaga over the meetup between the two superstars.

While the exact reason behind the meeting is unknown, it has sparked murmurs among fans about a possible collaboration between the duo.

3. Rajinikanth becomes Asia’s highest paid actor with his fees for Coolie

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025, and has already garnered much attention.

According to a report by News18, the Tamil icon is reportedly charging a massive fee of Rs 260–280 crores for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in all of Asia.

4. Allu Arjun drops an emotional note as his film Arya turns 22

Allu Arjun’s iconic film Arya completed 22 years since its release on May 7, 2025. The film marked a major turning point in the actor’s career and continues to remain one of his most celebrated performances.

Taking to X, the actor shared a throwback picture of himself from the sets of Arya, along with director Sukumar and his co-stars. Allu Arjun wrote: “#Arya wasn’t just a film, it was the beginning of a journey that changed my life forever. Grateful for the love, the memories, and the magic that still lives on. #21YearsForArya.”

5. Drowning mishap at Kantara Chapter 1’s sets claims life

An unexpected incident occurred on the sets of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1. A junior artiste named MF Kapil drowned in the Kollur Souparnika River.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, according to authorities.

