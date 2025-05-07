Naga Chaitanya reveals his FAVORITE project of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and it will surprise you

Naga Chaitanya often rocks headlines when it comes to endless queries surrounding his personal life. The actor, who is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala, had grabbed attention after he made a rare statement about his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In one of his interviews with Prema the Journalist about a year back, the Thandel star had made a super rare comment about the Yashoda actress. He revealed being amazed by Samantha when it comes to the amount of dedication and hard work.

In his words, “Samantha…. Go-getter, hard worker. Her determination is amazing.”

Chaitanya picked his ex-wife’s web show, The Family Man, over her film, Yashoda, as the one he has watched and totally loved.

Coming back to the Dhootha actor’s work front, the first look from his upcoming project NC24 has been out. After the raging success of Thandel, all eyes are on how he performs in this next one.

Check out the first look here:

The premise of NC24 takes audiences into a world of imagination and fantasy where prophecies of the past and royal lineages are shown intersecting beautifully with the modern world.

Chay’s film runs around the storyline where a treasure hunter, archaeologist and a history student confront forces of evil and destiny in a time-bound race to prevent an unexpected apocalypse.

NC24 is said to have taken reference from both historical and mythological contexts and there is reference to the Dark Ages and Kalyuga.

Speaking about the project, Chay said, “I believe #NC24 has the potential to connect with a very wide audience. The story is universal in its themes of good versus evil and the fight against destiny, and the visual scale of the film is something I'm incredibly excited for audiences to experience.”

In other news, buzz about Naga Chaitanya expecting his first child with Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced after the latter’s appearance at an event. It was rumored that the actress chose to wear baggy clothes to hide the good news.

However, a source closer to the couple promptly dismissed it all as baseless conjecture.

