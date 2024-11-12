Sreeleela's fee for Pushpa 2 dance number is less than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's remuneration for Oo Antava?

Sreeleela is all set to shake a leg with Allu Arjun in the highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers recently unveiled her first look from the movie and fans went gaga over it. But, do you know how much the actress charged for her special dance number in the Sukumar directorial?

According to a report by Siasat, Sreeleela received Rs 2 crore as her fee for the item number in Pushpa 2. However, this is much less than what Samantha Ruth Prabhu was paid for her dance sequence in the first installment of the movie. Reportedly, the Citadel actress charged Rs 5 crore for Oo Antava, and her performance was worth every penny as the track soon became a viral sensation on the internet.

Some media reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor demanded the same fee for her dance number in Pushpa 2 when the makers approached her. However, they refused to pay the hefty amount and instead roped in Sreeleela for the Kissik song.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela is officially a part of Pushpa 2. Mythri Movie Makers unveiled her first look from the Allu Arjun starrer and wrote, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024."

Talking about the salary of the star cast of Pushpa 2, Times of India has reported that Allu Arjun charged a fee of Rs 300 crore for his role in the movie. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was reportedly paid Rs 10 crore and Fahadh Faasil received Rs 8 crore for the sequel of Pushpa.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the Siasat, Times of India and other media reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

