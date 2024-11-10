Samantha in Oo Antava or Sreeleela in Pushpa 2's Kissik Song: Who nailed the dance number look from Allu Arjun starrer?

It’s finally official! The makers of Pushpa 2 have announced that Sreeleela will feature in a special dance number alongside Allu Arjun in the movie. The first look of the actress from the song titled Kissik is out, and fans cannot keep calm. While many are excited about this item song, others can’t help but compare it to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look from Oo Antava in the first installment of Pushpa.

In Oo Antava, Samantha created a sultry and intense vibe with a glittery blue ensemble featuring a deep neckline. Bold accessories like her nose ring added an edge to her look, and her on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun left a lasting impression on audiences.

On the other hand, Sreeleela’s first look from Kissik Song in Pushpa 2 radiates energy and power. The fiery backdrop in her poster hints at a dynamic and vibrant dance number. The themes of the two songs also seem distinct as Samantha’s Oo Antava exuded allure, and Sreeleela’s Kissik appears to carry a bold vibe.

Meanwhile, sharing Sreeleela's look from Pushpa 2 Kissik song, the makers wrote, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024."

Take a look at the poster below:

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Sreeleela joined the Pushpa 2 team for a special dance number. A source close to the development told us, "Sreeleela had set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves with Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram's Kurchi Madathapetti. It will be interesting to see Sreeleela shaking a leg with Allu Arjun now. It is going to be a high-octane dance number. The shoot for this epic dance number is scheduled for either 6th or 7th November."

The source also confirmed that reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing a cameo in Pushpa 2 is "not true." Earlier, it was speculated that she might shake a leg with Sreeleela in the song.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in theaters on December 5.

