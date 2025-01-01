SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie to kickstart with an official launch on Jan 2, 2025; REPORT

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited collaboration, tentatively titled SSMB29, is likely to officially launch on January 2, 2025.

According to a new report by Gulte, the highly anticipated collaboration of the superstar with the RRR director is set to commence in 2025. In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that the film has already locked in Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play the female lead.

With SSMB29 roping in Priyanka as the lead, it marks the actress’ return to Indian cinema after a gap of six years. The actress last played a lead role in the film The Sky Is Pink, a biographical comedy-drama released in 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

As per the same report, it was understood that the actress had been in discussions with the director for six months before finalizing the project. Additionally, it is reported that the movie will begin shooting in April 2025 and will continue production until the end of 2026.

Expected to release in theaters in 2027, the movie is touted to be an African jungle adventure flick, promising a never-before-seen experience in Indian cinema. Moreover, the film is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of ₹900–1000 crores.

Coming to Mahesh Babu ’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the lead role in the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action drama depicted the tale of a man abandoned by his mother at a young age and his journey to reconnect with her as several adversaries come between them.

Besides Mahesh, the movie also featured actors such as Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. The film, which marked the third collaboration between the superstar and the director, received mixed reactions from critics and audiences for its screenplay but was praised for Mahesh’s performance.

Furthermore, the superstar recently hit the big screens with his voice, dubbing for the Telugu version of the film Mufasa: The Lion King.

