Suriya 44 birthday special poster: Actor's blood-smeared look from Karthik Subbaraj directorial enthralls fans

Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. To mark Suriya's 49th birthday, the filmmakers unveiled an intriguing poster showcasing the actor. This action drama generated significant excitement when the actor-director duo shared a first-look video on social media as filming commenced in Port Blair.

Suriya 44 new poster enthralls fans

The poster for Suriya 44 features a close-up of Suriya, smiling while pointing a gun directly at the camera. The text "HBD THE ONE" at the top is a birthday message for the actor, while "LOVE LAUGHTER WAR" text on the right side hints at the film's themes.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "From across the sea, his swag will smoke us all. Happy Birthday THE ONE. #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDTheOneSuriya. Wishes from team #Suriya44."

Suriya 44 special teaser

The makers of Suriya 44 released a special teaser that began with the words "somewhere in the sea," followed by scenes of goons flanking a location labeled "Royal Estate." The screen then displays the message, "A love, a laughter, a war... awaits for... the one," accompanied by Suriya's shadow in the background.

Soon after, Suriya, with blood smeared on his face, appears on screen with a gun. The clip concludes with a special birthday message for the actor, featuring him smirking at the camera.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for #LoveLaughterWar and beyond! Happy Birthday THE ONE. #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDTheOneSuriya. Wishes from team #Suriya44."

About Suriya 44

In the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, Suriya takes on the role of a gangster, with Pooja Hegde starring as the female lead. The cast also includes Jayaram and Joju George in significant roles. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with Shafique Mohamed Ali handling the editing and Jacki overseeing the production design. Produced by 2D Entertainment, Suriya’s own production company, Suriya 44 promises to deliver a great cinematic experience.

