Suriya 44 Buzz: THIS actress to shake a leg with Suriya in special number for his next film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj

While Suriya is gearing up for the release of his next film Kanguva on October 10, his yet another much-awaited film Suriya 44 has been the talk of the town. The anticipation around the film has increased up to tenfold after a recent update about it surfaced on social media. As per reports, actress Shriya Saran has been roped in for a special song in the film.

Further, the reports suggest that Shriya Saran has also completed filming for the song. The shooting was concluded during the film’s Ooty schedule. Suriya and Shriya will be collaborating for the first time on a movie, although this news has yet to be officially confirmed by the actor or the makers. Moreover, reports suggest that the special song would be a unique peppy number and is choreographed by Sheriff.

For the unversed, superstar Suriya has joined hands with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the first time for Suriya 44 (working title). Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, Suriya’s own production company, the upcoming movie promises a great cinematic experience.

As per reports, the Tamil star plays a gangster in the film. Apart from Suriya, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George in crucial roles.

On Suriya's birthday this year, the makers of Suriya 44 unveiled an intriguing poster showcasing the actor. The poster for Suriya 44 showcases a close-up of Suriya, smiling while pointing a gun directly at the camera.

The text "HBD THE ONE" at the top is a birthday message for the actor, while the "LOVE LAUGHTER WAR" text on the right side hints at the film's themes.

The makers of Suriya 44 released a special teaser that created a significant amount of social media buzz.

