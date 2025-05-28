Taara Taara song from Hari Hara Veera Mallu OUT: Niddhi Agerwal flaunts hot moves in regal avatar alongside Pawan Kalyan

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is finally gearing up for its grand release this summer. Ahead of the premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement among fans. Recently, they unveiled the fourth track from the movie, titled Taara Taara, and fans can’t stop raving about Nidhhi Agerwal’s stunning dance moves.

What are netizens loving about Taara Taara song?

The track shines a spotlight on Nidhhi Agerwal, who takes center stage with her hot moves and dance performance. Her graceful expressions adds to the visual charm of the number. Pawan Kalyan also appears briefly in the song. While his chemistry with Nidhhi is teased in the lyrical video, fans will have to wait until the theatrical release to see their full on-screen pairing.

Interestingly, the veteran actor had earlier raised concerns over a few lines in the song. Despite that, there weren’t high expectations surrounding Taara Taara. However, the tune has fast beats and a soft melody that blend well together. It has pleasantly surprised fans.

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "Waiting for the movie," while another commented, "Excellent song. Can't wait to watch this grandeur epic on June 12."

Watch Taara Taara song from Hari Hara Veera Mallu below:

Team behind Taara Taara song

The song is composed by M. M. Keeravaani, with lyrics penned by Sri Harsha Emani. The rap lyrics are written and performed by Aditya Iyengar. Vocals are delivered by Lipsika Bhashyam and Aditya Iyengar, with additional vocals from Arun Kaundinya and Lokeshwar Edara.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Telugu period action drama. The film began under Krish Jagarlamudi’s direction and was later completed by A. M. Jyothi Krishna.

The story follows Veera Mallu, a brave rebel who sets out to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Pawan Kalyan plays the lead, with Bobby Deol as the Mughal emperor. Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj, and Jisshu Sengupta play key roles. Meanwhile, the film releases on June 12 in five languages.

