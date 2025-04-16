Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week: Rio Raj, Gopika Ramesh starrer Sweetheart to Yamakaathaghi

Tamil cinema is here once again this week, bringing fresh entertainment for audiences to enjoy. Here’s what you need to know about the new Tamil films debuting on OTT platforms this week.

Tamil OTT releases this week

1. Sweetheart

Cast: Rio Raj, Gopika Ramesh, Renji Panicker, Redin Kingsley, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Tulasi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Sweetheart! is a Tamil romantic comedy directed by debutant Swineeth S. Sukumar, starring Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Vasu and Manu, two lovers who meet at a concert and enter into a relationship.

However, they decide to part ways due to commitment issues. Things take a dramatic turn when Manu reveals she is pregnant. What happens in their lives next forms the crux of the story. The movie was produced by musician Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Films banner.

2. Shivangi Lioness

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anandhi, John Vijay, Dr. Koya Kishore

Where to watch: Aha Video

Shivangi Lioness is a thriller that centers on the life of Sathyabhama, a software engineer entangled in a series of disturbing events. Facing workplace harassment, societal blame, and a murder accusation, she must uncover the truth behind her husband's tragic death before it’s too late.

The film, directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan, was originally released in Telugu.

3. Yamakaathaghi

Cast: Roopa Koduvayur, Narendra Prasath, Geetha Kailasam, Raju Rajappan

Where to watch: Aha Video

Yamakaathaghi is a Tamil supernatural thriller set in a village near Thanjavur. The spirit of a young girl lingers at a rural funeral home, unwilling to move on.

As supernatural events unfold, the village is gripped by fear and confusion. The film explores how the villagers investigate the eerie occurrences and uncover the hidden truths that lie dormant beneath the surface.

