Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares shocking experience of childhood assault; ‘I tell parents to teach good and bad touch…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently opened up on a dance show, revealing details about being sexually assaulted as a child. During her appearance on Zee Tamil, the actress shared her experience after a contestant revealed she had faced harassment from her own family.

A contestant named Kemy disclosed how she was abused by members of her family. Hearing her story, Varalaxmi broke down and said, “I am just like you. My parents were working back then, so they used to leave me in the care of other people.”

“Five to six people abused me as a child. Your story is my story. I don't have any children, but I always tell parents to teach their children about good touch and bad touch,” the actress expressed.

For those unaware, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the daughter of popular actor Sarath Kumar and his first wife, Chaya Devi. Over the years, the actress has appeared in various cinematic ventures, making her one of the most prominent personalities in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

She is also the stepdaughter of actress Radhika and got married on July 3, 2024, to Nicholai Sachdev, a gallerist from Mumbai.

On the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was last seen in the movie Shivangi Lioness, a Telugu-language thriller that featured her alongside Anandhi. The film was released on March 7, 2025.

Looking ahead, the actress is expected to appear in Thalapathy Vijay's alleged final movie, titled Jana Nayagan. The political action drama is directed by H. Vinoth and also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.