Tamil actress and Bigg Boss fame Janani announces engagement with pilot Roshan Shyam; PICS

Tamil actress Janani recently took to her social media handles to announce her engagement with beau Roshan Shyam. In a series of pictures shared, the actress appeared in a full-sleeved heavy embroidered lehenga.

Accompanying the actress, her soon-to-be husband donned a pastel-shade sherwani, looking absolutely wonderful together. Sharing the post, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “Now and Forever.” The actress’ fiancé is working as a pilot.

Janani is an actress who is primarily known for her appearances in Tamil and Malayalam cinema over the years. The actress who was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, holds an engineering degree and even went on to pursue her further studies in Australia.

However, in order to become part of the movie Avan Ivan, the actress dropped her course. Marking her debut in 2011 opposite Vishal and Arya, the actress went on to play several roles in cinema.

In 2014, Janani, who previously had the last name Iyer had her surname removed, going on to be known by her mononym.

Over the years, Janani has appeared in several Tamil and Malayalam movies including Ashok Selvan starrer Thegidi. The neo-noir mystery thriller was directed by P. Ramesh.

The movie focused on the tale of Vetri, a criminology student turned detective who is investigating a series of murders linked to a forged insurance scam. The film had generally received positive responses from critics and was even remade in Malayalam by the name Chanakya Thanthram starring Marco fame Unni Mukundan.

Later on, Janani went on to play several roles in various movies, including the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas starrer 7th Day, Adhe Kangal, Bagheera, Hot Spot, and many more.

Moreover, the actress has films like Thollaikatchi, Yaakai Thiri, and Munnarivaan in the lineup. Furthermore, in 2018, Janani appeared as a contestant in Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 where she was the 3rd runner-up.

