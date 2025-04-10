Sweetheart OTT release date: When and where to watch Rio Raj, Gopika Ramesh's Tamil film online

Sweetheart! is a Tamil romantic comedy film that hit the big screens on March 14. Directed by Swineeth S. Sukumar, the movie received mixed responses at the box office, but Rio Raj's performance was praised by audiences. If you missed watching this film in theaters, don’t worry, as it’s set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Sweetheart!

Sweetheart! will start streaming on JioHotstar from tomorrow, April 11. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "Sweetheart from April 11 on #JioHotstar."

Official trailer and plot of Sweetheart!s

Sweetheart! tells the story of Vasu, played by Rio Raj, who grows up with bitter childhood memories. These experiences leave him disillusioned about love, marriage, and family life. He avoids commitment and sees relationships as temporary.

Manu, portrayed by Gopika Ramesh, is the complete opposite. She believes in love, dreams of marriage, and wants children. Despite their differences, they start a relationship. For Manu, it’s love. For Vasu, it’s casual. Their mismatched expectations lead to arguments and a breakup. Things take a turn when Manu discovers she’s pregnant and this unexpected twist forces them to reconnect.

Therefore, they must face their past choices and decide how to move forward. As they deal with this new challenge, the story explores whether love can overcome deep-rooted fears and misunderstandings.

Cast and crew of Sweetheart!

Sweetheart! is directed and written by Swineeth S. Sukumar and produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film features Rio Raj in the lead role as Vasu, alongside Gopika Ramesh, who plays Manu.

The supporting cast includes Renji Panicker as none other than Manu's father, Arunachaleswaran Pa plays Vasu's friend, and Tulasi plays Vasu's mother. Kavitha appears as Manu's aunt, Fouziee as Manu's friend, and Suresh Chakravarthy as Manu's uncle. Aashik Gopinath plays Manu's fiancé, while Reshmi Karthigeyan portrays Vasu's sister.

