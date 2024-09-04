WATCH: Kantara takes over Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai as Lord Ganesha idol sports Panjurli Daiva look

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and the festive spirit has already gripped the locals in Mumbai. This year, devotees are embracing a unique Kantara-inspired avatar of Lord Ganesha, with idols adorned in the likeness of Panjurli Daiva, a divine figure from the movie Kantara. As this Panjurli Daiva avatar of Lord Ganesha becomes a popular choice among devotees, the celebration beautifully highlights the lasting impact the film has had on audiences across the nation.

Several videos of the same have surfaced on social media wherein Lord Ganesha's idol can be seen decorated in a Panjurli Davia-inspired style from Kantara. One such idol featured a silver crown paired with a traditional maroon attire with white embellishments. The idol was adorned with a green grass skirt wielding a weapon.

Check out the video below:

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara released in theaters back in 2022 and enthralled the audiences. The success of the film led to the announcement of Kantara: Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel to the original film.

For the unversed, Kantara film is set of a village of Karnataka during the 1990s. During that time, a forest officer attempts to curb illegal tree felling and hunting in the area as it was a part of the reserve forest. However, villagers were against this idea as they believed the land was gifted to them as a boon from their Davia, a demigod who is a protector of the forest.

Advertisement

Following that, Rishab Shetty's character in the film fights against Murali to protect his village and his land. The film showcases the age-old conflict between man and nature.

Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to explore the origins of Panjurli Davia and provide a backstory to the events that took place in the original film. The film will again feature Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The actor has already started preparing for his role in the film. Meanwhile, other details about the Rishab Shetty starrer are still under wraps.

ALSO READ: Kantara re-release: Rishab Shetty starrer’s Hindi dubbed version to hit theaters after actor’s National Award win