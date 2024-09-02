Scoop: Thalapathy Vijay's movie The Greatest of All Time has BIG connection to his political career

It is not wrong to say that Thalapthy Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest of All Time has become the talk of the town. Ahead of its release in the theaters, Premgi revealed an interesting thing about the car used by Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT.

Yes, you read that right. In a recent interview with Behindwoods TV, the actor confirmed that the car used by the superstar mentions CM 2026 on its number plate. Following the big revelation, Premgi did a little dance, showing his excitement about the film. This has definitely taken the excitement around the film’s release to tenfold.

Moreover, in the same interview, Premgi stunned everyone when he said that Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT will collect more than 1500 Crore at the box office globally.

Recently, The Bigil actor unveiled his TVK Party’s flag and anthem at an event. According to ANI, speaking at the event, he said, “I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. I will announce it very soon and preparations for the same are going on as of now.” Further, Thalapathy Vijay expressed that he is super proud and will work for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest of All Time or GOAT film is an upcoming sci-fi spy action flick featuring Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. The film, bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 5. Makers of The Greatest of All Time recently unveiled the 4th single from the film named Matta was unveiled on August 31.

Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the fun and energetic dance track received an amazing response from the audience. Check out the Thalapathy Vijay’s song below!

Apart from Thalapathy, GOAT will also feature Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and many more in key roles.

How excited are you to see Thalapathy Vijay donning the double roles of father and son in his next? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

