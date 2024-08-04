Throwback: When Ajith Kumar almost got paralysed while performing action stunts on sets of his film

Ajith Kumar is well-known for his dedication to performing his own stunts, which has often placed him in difficult situations. One of the most alarming incidents occurred during the filming of his action-packed movie Valimai. His orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Naresh Padmanabhan, once revealed that the actor came dangerously close to paralysis due to injuries sustained while executing high-risk stunts.

The film Valimai, released in February 2022, features Ajith in a role that required extensive bike stunts, showcasing his passion for motorsports. While filming, he suffered multiple injuries, particularly to his spine.

According to a report by Indian Express, Dr. Padmanabhan explained that Ajith underwent discectomy surgery on his cervical spine at two levels, where a bone was removed that was pressing against his nervous system. Additionally, he experienced a fracture in his lower back that put him on the brink of paralysis.

He said, “Despite all that, if he’s surviving today, it’s because of the doctors.”

Over the years, Ajith has faced numerous injuries while filming, resulting in multiple surgeries on his back, shoulders, and knees. His commitment to realism in action sequences has often led to serious physical consequences. Dr. Padmanabhan expressed concern that Ajith's stunts might set unrealistic expectations for his fans, urging them not to imitate his dangerous actions in real life. He shared that while Ajith's performances aim to convey a message of resilience - showing that one can rise again after a fall - the reality of such stunts is fraught with danger.

He said, "People have just seen a shot of an actor falling in ‘Valimai’. But, about four or five times he has suffered injuries while performing stunts on a bike. He wanted to convey a positive message through his films. The message is that you can get up again even when you fall."

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar had performed all the stunts in his film Valimai without a body double. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his film titled Good Bad Ugly. The film is aiming for a Pongal release in 2025. The movie will feature Trisha Krishnan as the main lead. Other details about the film are under wraps.

