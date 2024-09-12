Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan to team up AGAIN after 6 years? Filmmaker Prem Kumar REVEALS

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan’s 2018-hit film ‘96 continues to be a much-cherished movie amongst the audience. While the actors showcased an unmatched on-screen chemistry, it was the film’s nuanced frames, plotline and amazing background score that people go gaga over even today. And recently, the director of the film C Prem Kumar spilled beans on the possibility of making a sequel to ‘96.

In an interview with a Tamil YouTube channel, Prem Kumar Green signaled that the storyline and script for a sequel to ‘96 have been in place and despite his initial hesitations to come up with the same, the filmmaker was able to make up his mind for it.

He said, “I am excited to work on 96 Part 2 . Initially, I wasn't keen on making a sequel to 96, but things have evolved. I have finished writing the script for 96 Part 2. I have only a few portions left to write.”

When asked about retaining the old cast to the film, including Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, the filmmaker remarked that he has already narrated the script to the actor’s wife, who has loved it. However, Prem Kumar mentioned that he was still awaiting for Vijay and Trisha to allocate dates for the project to begin in full swing.

Prem Kumar revealed, “I shared the storyline with Vijay Sethupathi's wife, and she liked it. Let's see what the future has in store; I have to see if Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha can allocate their dates as well.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, ‘96 was released in October of 2018. The story tugged a chord in the hearts of many due to its emotional and nostalgic plotline. The film revolves around the reunion of two former students of a school, Ram (played by Sethupathi) and Janu (played by Krishnan).

What unfolds is a quiet saga of unrequited love as the two meet each other after 22 years. While things have changed with the passage of time, their reminiscent love and care about one another is what takes the plot forward.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi made a roar after he replaced Kamal Haasan to become the host of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. Besides that, he has films like Gandhi Talks and Viduthalai Part 2 on the cards for him next.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan made a starry appearance in the item song Matta from Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT. She has a number of projects lined up for her next, including Vidaa Muyarchi, Vishwambhara, Identity, Ram and Thug Life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ajayante Randam Moshanam Twitter Review: Is Tovino Thomas starrer worth a watch? Check out these 11 tweets to know