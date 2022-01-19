Times when Dhanush was linked-up while he was married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004, when the actor was only 21 and on his way to establishing himself in the film industry. Reputed filmmaker and producer Kasthuri Raja’s son Dhanush and superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa dated for six months before getting married. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa exchanged wedding vows on November 18, 2004. They have two sons together, named Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

With time, Dhanush rose to fame in the industry as one of the most talented and bankable actors and he didn't limit that just to Kollywood. He forayed his wings in Bollywood and Tollywood and made a mark similarly there too, now he is set to do the same in Hollywood as well with the Russo Brothers film The Gray Man. As they say, with stardom comes rumours, links ups and Dhanush was in news many times due to his alleged extramarital affairs with Shruti Haasan and Trisha Krishnan despite enjoying marital bliss with Aishwaryaa.

Shruti Haasan:

Dhanush's romantic thriller 3 marked the directorial debut of his wife Aishwaryaa and for the female lead, she chose her childhood friend Shruti Haasan. Although the film got mixed reviews for its love story, it was the romance behind the scene that was discussed a lot in Kollywood at that time and also began rumours of their link-up. Apparently, the link-up rumours miffed Aishwaryaa and reportedly there were several fights between the married couple during the film’s promotions due to the same reason.

However, in an interview with Filmfare, when asked to react to the rumours about her having an affair with Dhanush, Shruti said, "I'm not going to tell people to put a microchip in my bum and follow me so that they can know the truth. He is my best friend in the business. He has always helped me artistically. I won't throw that in the trash just because people are talking nonsense about us."

Trisha Krishnan:

It was highly speculated that Dhanush was the reason behind Trishna Krishnan's broken engagement with Varun Manian in 2015. Dhanush and Trisha share a very good relationship, which has sparked such link-up rumours and Varun didn't like it. During the same time, many pictures of Trisha partying with Dhanush went viral and added fuel to the rumours circulating that the two were having an affair. However, both Dhanush and Trisha never reacted to the rumours.

However, according to reports, a close friend to Trisha stated that she is equally close to Dhanush's wife Aishwaryaa and not just him.

