Tollywood's Shocking Alleged Affairs: Anushka Shetty and Prabhas to Nagarjuna and Tabu

South Indian film industry has made its presence felt at the global level with rich content-oriented films. However, just like Bollywood, the film industry is known for various gossips and has its own share of controversies, linkups and affairs. Be it #SuchiLeaks controversy or casting couch allegations, breakups and linkups, South film industry has been in the news for various controversial reasons. Relationships have always been the talk of the town. Be it Anushka Shetty's with Prabhas or Tamannaah Bhatia's alleged affair with actor Karthi.

Here's the list of alleged love affairs of Tollywood actors that shook the industry:

1. Anushka Shetty-Prabhas

A lot has been said and written about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's alleged relationship that has been going since years. However, the couple always slammed the reports stating they share a good rapport as friends. Anushka Shetty, in fact, in a recent interview revealed that if they were in a relationship, it would have been out by this time as they are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions.

2. Nagarjuna-

The King of Tollywood, Nagarjuna Akkineni was romantically linked-up with Tabu while he was married to Amala. Nagarjuna and Amala proved to be a golden couple of Tollywood film industry but things turn unexpected when the actor was linked-up with Tabu in 2006. The rumours died down and everything was back to normal for Amala and Nagarjuna. Back then, Amala Akkineni also addressed the rumoured affair of Nagarjuna. "When there are serious issues like the blasts and the flood affecting Mumbai, are people actually wondering about what's Amala's best friend doing in her home? It's really saddening. Nobody should bother what happens under my roof. I am happy," she had told Mumbai Mirror.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia-Karthi

Tamannaah Bhatia's personal life has always been the talk of the town. The actress has been linked up many a time. Rumours had it that the actress was said to be having an affair with Tamil actor Karthi. However, the stunner rubbished the news. In 2019, during an interview, the actress reacted to her linkup rumours. She said, "Being an actress, it is my duty to clear the rumours. I am not in love with Karthi. I could say that Karthi is not even my friend. He is just my colleague. I can tell you that if I fall in love, I will not deny it. I will happily share the news with my fans. In fact, I will be the first one to talk about my relationship."

5. Trisha-Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati was linked up with actress Shriya Saran in the past. However, his affair with Trisha Krishnan grabbed the most headlines. However, the duo parted ways after dating for a couple of years. During Koffee With Karan, Rana then revealed, "She has been my friend for a decade. We have been friends for a long time and even dated. But, I guess, things didn't work out."

6. Raai Laxmi-Sreesanth

Raai Laxmi, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema, was said to be in a relationship with former Indian Cricketer Sreesanth. However, Sreesanth denied with this link-up. Though he had admitted about visiting Lakshmi Rai on the sets of her films. “I happened to visit Lakshmi Rai on the sets of her Kannada film, and before you knew it, the tabloids called us an item. I have grown up in a progressive city like Bangalore, and I’ve always found it easier to get along with girls. But, I am single, very ready to mingle," Sreesanth was quoted back then.

