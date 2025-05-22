Tourist Family OTT release: Sasikumar starrer's digital debut gets delayed due to film’s successful run?

Tourist Family hit the big screens on May 1, releasing alongside major titles like Retro and HIT 3. Surprisingly, the film performed exceptionally well and gave tough competition to both movies at the box office. Considering its phenomenal success, the makers have decided to delay the OTT release by at least a week.

According to industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, Tourist Family was initially scheduled to release on OTT on May 28, 2025. Since the film’s digital rights were reportedly acquired by JioHotstar, the producers approached the platform and requested an extension. This is because the movie is still performing well at the box office. However, an official confirmation regarding the revised OTT release date is still awaited.

Similarly, Mohanlal’s latest film, Thudarum, is also expected to arrive on OTT later than initially anticipated. According to a report by 123 Telugu, the delay is likely due to the film’s strong box office performance. Though it was earlier reported that the movie would stream on JioHotstar, no official date had been announced. Typically, films start streaming within four weeks of their theatrical release. However, Thudarum seems to be taking a slightly different route, like Tourist Family.

Coming back to the Sasikumar starrer, it has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film had a modest start with Rs 2 crore on its opening day but gained strong momentum in the following days. By the end of its second week, the movie collected Rs 45 crore. It even surpassed the lifetime collection of its competitor, Retro.

In its third weekend, Tourist Family added Rs 5.60 crore, followed by Rs 1 crore on Monday and Rs 90 lakh on Tuesday. On the third Wednesday, early estimates suggest the film earned Rs 85 lakh. This brings the total gross to Rs 53.75 crore in Tamil Nadu.

