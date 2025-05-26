Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (May 26 to June 1): 2 new series to watch on JioHotstar and SonyLIV

This week (May 26 to June 1) brings a double treat for OTT fans with two much-awaited Hindi releases—Criminal Justice Season 4 and Kankhajura. From gripping courtroom drama to a layered tale of family secrets and redemption, these fresh offerings promise to keep you hooked. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV, both series offer compelling storytelling and strong performances, all from the comfort of your couch. Here's a quick look at what’s new on the OTT scene this week.

1. Criminal Justice Season 4

Release Date: May 29, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

The highly awaited fourth season of popular OTT series Criminal Justice is all set to release in just a few days. Titled Criminal Justice - A Family Matter, the show has Pankaj Tripathi back in his role as astute lawyer Madhav Mishra. The gripping legal drama revolves around Madhav investigating a complex case about a family who gets entangled in a m*rder mystery.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice Season 4 also stars Barkha Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Asha Negi, Purab Kohli, and Deshna Dugad in important roles. It is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

2. Kankhajura

Release Date: May 30, 2025

Platform: SonyLIV

Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina are all set for their upcoming crime series Kankhajura. Directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai, it is the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2019 Israeli drama series Magpie.

Spanning eight gripping episodes, the series follows Ashu (portrayed by Roshan), who walks free after 14 years behind bars. However, there’s a twist that he must continue working as a police informant.

Determined to reconnect with his estranged brother Max in Goa, Ashu is quickly pulled back into a world shaped by old wounds and dangerous entanglements. The show explores how the past lingers, complicating every step toward redemption and reconciliation.

Apart from Roshan and Mohit, it also stars Sarah Jane Dias, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, Usha Nadkarni and Mahesh Shetty, among others.

