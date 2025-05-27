Tourist Family producer hits back at X user after he shares screenshot of film's pirated version

Tourist Family starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles has been running successfully in theaters. As good reviews continue to pour in, a netizen has now appreciated the film with a screenshot of a pirated version. This led producer Yuvaraj Ganesan to react to the incident with sharp humor.

Sharing a moment from the movie, the netizen called Tourist Family, “Movie of the year,” to which producer Yuvaraj replied, “Paakrathu Piracy Idhula Appreciation Vera.” This, when translated from Tamil means, “Watching it under piracy and appreciating as well,” accompanied by a tear emoji.

Tourist Family has been making quite a buzz with its immense success, accompanied by praises from celebrities. The film has earned applause from SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, and Suriya, with the latter meeting them in person.

Interestingly, Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro, which was helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, hit the theaters in the same week as Tourist Family in India.

The film features the tale of a family from Sri Lanka who arrives in India for a better life after the Sri Lankan economic crisis. Apart from Sasikumar and Simran, the film has Mithu Jai Shankar and Kamlesh in lead roles and features an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and many more in key roles.

Talking about the movie, Tourist Family is said to have its OTT release delayed after the tremendous box office run. As per industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, the film was initially scheduled to release on OTT on May 28, 2025.

It is reported to have its OTT rights bought by JioHotstar with an official release date of streaming yet to be made. As the norm of films to arrive on OTT is 4 weeks, the movie is expected to be delayed by a week and arrive for streaming in June.

