Simran reacts to her viral speech targeting Jyotika: 'That person messaged me that she is sorry'

Actress Simran is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Tourist Family. While the Tamil star is celebrating the moment, she had earlier sparked controversy with her “dabba roles” comment during an event. It was perceived as a response to a female co-star who had called her out for playing “aunty” characters. Although Simran addressed the issue earlier, she recently clarified the matter again as netizens began speculating that her remarks were directed at Jyotika.

In a recent interview, Simran said that Dabba Cartel is a good web series and that people are just overanalyzing her earlier comments. She mentioned that her message had reached the intended person. The actress revealed that the person understood it was about her and sent an apology note.

In her words, "Dabba Cartel is a nice web series, people are just breaking down with their speculation. It reached the person correctly whom I mentioned. That person messaged me that she is sorry and didn't mean to hurt me."

What did Simran say in her speech?

At the JFW Movie Awards 2025, Simran addressed a past incident while accepting her award for her negative role in Andhagan. She revealed that a fellow actress once mocked her for choosing “aunty roles.” Simran recalled how she had messaged this co-star to appreciate her performance, but the response she received was unexpected—the actress replied that at least she wasn’t doing “aunty roles.”

Simran felt the comment was insensitive. While she acknowledged that everyone is entitled to their opinion, she didn’t expect such a dismissive reply. The Tourist Family actress expressed that she would rather do meaningful “aunty roles” than accept what she called “dabba roles.”

She pointed to her character in Kannathil Muthamittal as an example of a mother role with substance. Simran said she has earned her reputation through hard work and doesn’t deserve to be looked down upon. For her, choosing any role—mother or not—is a personal and respectable decision.

Simran’s speech soon went viral, with many speculating that her comment was directed at Jyotika, who appeared in the series Dabba Cartel. However, the actress has now clarified these rumors.