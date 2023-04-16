Upasana Kamineni Konidela: I'm trying to redefine pregnancy for myself-EXCLUSIVE

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela's maternity style is as inspiring as the person herself. Ever since the Konidela family dropped the news that Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child, the mommy-to-be has been serving us with one notable look after another. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently, Upasana reacted to being a boss lady in the true sense.

She also answered our question about how it is always a misconception that pregnancy and mothering cannot co-exist with a career. Upasana, who looked gorgeous in a black sweetheart neckline black dress said, "I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I'm trying to redefine it for myself, and my doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me. So I can still fit into my clothes and I'm not wearing that many maternity clothes and fitting into my regular clothes...I feel great about that. It's been a great journey."

I feel let your personality speak more than anything else

Upasana, as we all know has been taking fashion a notch higher with her glam, classic yet comfy sartorial choices. Talking a bit about her go-to style, the mom-to-be said, "My go-to style throughout my life has been comfort first and then after that, I feel let your personality speak more than anything else."

Further, Upasana decoded her look for a jewellery launch event in Hyderabad- "My look is all about wearing subtle clothes and wearing jewellery that's based on my mood. I'm happy wearing something that's from Kashmir and Sweden and Zoya's collection is based on that. Am so very happy."

When Chiranjeevi confirmed Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child

For the unversed, megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media a few months ago and confirmed that RRR star Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With Love & Gratitude, Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela. Shobana & Anil Kamineni. (Sic)," he wrote in a statement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and wifey Upasana get a warm welcome from fur baby Rhyme as they return from Maldives; Watch VIDEO