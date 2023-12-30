EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel breaks silence on the comparisons of Salaar with Ugramm; Says he is 'Not Bothered'

Salaar is doing well in theatres this Christmas and is heading towards collections of Rs 500 crores worldwide. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are two huge pan-India forces and this is yet another feather in the hat for them, in the list of their commercial achievements. Director Prashanth Neel graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview of his following the release of his film in theatres last week. He talked about Salaar, the expectations which the audiences should have from Salaar 2 and more. He also opened up about the similarities that Salaar and his old film Ugramm share.

Prashanth Neel Rubbishes The Comparisons Of Salaar With Ugramm

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Prashanth Neel broke his silence on the comparisons between Salaar and Ugramm and clarified that the comparisons makes no sense. He said, "I told the whole story of Ugramm in 2 hours and 14 minutes. I am making a 6 hour movie (Salaar Part 1 plus Salaar Part 2). I am not going to take Ugramm and put it here. The basic idea; I wanted that emotion for the people to see it on the big screen. That's the only reason I had to do Ugramm. I have many other subjects that I have already narrated and people have liked, but I always wanted to stay with something like this. If that is a negative, that will be a very small section."

Prashanth Neel Feels That It Is How A Story Is Told That Matters More Than What Story Is Told

Prashanth Neel justified that more than one film can have the same story or plotpoints and it is all about how it is presented and interpreted, that make them different from one another. The KGF director said, "People are just going in to watch stories. Eventually, cinema is not about what the story is but how you tell a story and that's how I look at it."

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel Is Unbothered By Negativity And Also Comparisons Of Salaar With Ugramm

Lastly, the crafty director added that negativity is something that he as a filmmaker can't get away with and the only escape for the negativity is to not be bothered by it. He added that apart from what he as a filmmaker has to combat, the big films that he makes are also preyed upon, the recent example being Salaar.

Salaar Release Details

Salaar starring Prabhas is now playing in theatres near you

