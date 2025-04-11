Vijay Deverakonda gets message on Instagram chat box about saving tips from a mom; his reaction is UNMISSABLE

Sometimes, the best advice comes unannounced, and that’s exactly what happened to Vijay Deverakonda. A surprise DM from an Indian mother sharing her honest and quirky savings tips had the actor smiling from ear to ear. His genuine reaction is now going viral for all the right reasons.

In the video, a daughter records her "desi" mom discovering how to use Instagram. But the real surprise comes when she checks her mom’s chat box and finds that she has sent a reel on free stitching—not to a friend or relative—but to Vijay Deverakonda! When confronted, the mom laughs it off with her innocent charm, leaving all amused. Just mom things, right?

While netizens were already in love with the mom’s sweet gesture, the video soon caught Vijay Deverakonda’s attention. The actor surprised everyone by dropping a comment on the post, making the moment even more unforgettable.

He wrote, "Thank you Aunty (red heart emoji). I’ll also send you some interesting reels."

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, netizens also had the best reaction to this adorable video on the internet. "This is too funny, what a cutie," "Your mom is legend," "Last generation of innocent moms," "Awww, she’s adorable," read some of the many comments on the post.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for an action-packed year in cinema. He will be next seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which is set for a theatrical release on May 30, 2025. The teaser has already stirred excitement among fans.

He also has VD13, reportedly titled Rowdy Janardhana, helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola. In a major highlight, Vijay is expected to join the Pushpa franchise in its third installment, where he will star alongside Allu Arjun in a pivotal role. With such a dynamic lineup, Vijay’s fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

