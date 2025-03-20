Vijay Deverakonda sports laid-back outfit for Kingdom promotions with his signature beanie

Vijay Deverakonda is a heartthrob for many and his massive fan base is a testament of this very fact. The actor who has stolen spotlight lately for his upcoming film Kingdom, was recently spotted at an event in a college in Hyderabad, and his dapper new look has become the talk of the town in no time.

In the video, Vijay can be seen standing centre stage as he received a hearty welcome from students at the Malla Reddy College, who cheered for their favourite star. The Dear Comrade star was seen greeting everyone with a hearty smile, while his fit body and well-built physique was unmissable.

Check out the video here:

Speaking about the actor’s work, besides Kingdom, Vijay also made headlines after his iconic film Yevade Subramanyam was announced for a re-release in theaters, as it clocked 10 years of its release. The movie which also starred Nani in the lead role, has been a cult favourite for audiences across many years.

More recently, Vijay attended the premiere event for the same, rekindling nostalgia amongst fans for the role that he played in the movie.

Moving on, the actor will be enacting a power-packed role in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom, which is scheduled to release in May 30, 2025. The teaser of the movie has already raised a high expectation from fans awaiting for its theatrical launch eagerly.

Apart from this, Vijay Deverakonda also has his project VD13, rumored to be titled Rowdy Janardhana in the pipeline, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

Most importantly, the Liger actor will also join Sukumar's popular film franchise Pushpa in its third installment, where he is likely to play a crucial role opposite Allu Arjun.