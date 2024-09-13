VIRAL PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar adds new Porsche GT3 RS car worth almost Rs 4 crore to his collection; clicked at Dubai showroom

Ajith Kumar has been staying in the spotlight for his upcoming films. However, besides his promising work profile, the star also enjoys considerable attention for his life off-screen. Well, Ajith is known for his impeccable taste in cars and the actor has an existing fleet of some of the most amazing four wheeler beasts. And recently, he added another swanky new number to his garage.

Multiple pictures of Ajith Kumar have gone viral on social media, where the actor is seen posing with his latest purchase, a swanky Porsche GT3 RS, in a glamorous white hue. Ajith could be seen taking a close look at the details of his new car, while heartily posing along with it.

If reports are to be believed, the price tag for the Porsche GT3 RS is expected to be approximately around Rs 3.51 crores. Well, it surely proves that the actor has leveled up his game in collecting some of the most amazing vehicles in town.

Well, this has been the second time in a year that Ajith has gotten hold of a new car to add to his fleet. Back on July 24, 2024, the actor laid his hands on a bold red Ferrari which he purchased in Dubai. The car is reportedly priced at Rs. 9 crores.

In a picture shared by one of the fan pages of the actor, Ajith could be seen posing in his usual swagger way along with his four wheeler. He sat down on his knee as he beamed with pride with his latest purchase.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ajith’s existing fleet of cars reportedly consists of some of the most demanded vehicles, including a Lamborghini, Land Rover Discovery and a classic Mercedes Benz.

On the work front, Ajith’s upcoming films include Vidaa Muyarchi, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. Bankrolled under Lyca Productions, the film is supposed to be released on October 31, 2024.

On the other hand, his other project Good Bad Ugly is an upcoming action comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers. It is scheduled for a release sometime in 2025.

ALSO READ: Panchayat’s Tamil remake Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer out: Abhishek Kumar starrer offers a slice of life and power dynamics with a punch of humor