VIRAL VIDEO: Fan jumps onto stage to click photo with Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 event; here's what happened next

Pushpa 2: The Rule is nearing its grand premiere in theaters on December 5. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted an event in Hyderabad to build excitement around the project. While everything was going smoothly, a fan's encounter with Allu Arjun stole the spotlight.

For those who aren't aware, one of Allu Arjun's fans breached security and climbed onto the stage during the Pushpa 2 pre-release event to take a photo with the actor. The incident caught everyone off guard and caused a commotion. While the security personnel were busy escorting the fan off the stage, Allu Arjun took a moment to agree to take a photo with him.

The fan happily posed with the actor and left the stage on a high note. Seeing the enthusiasm of his supporters, Allu Arjun said, "I love my fans."

Reacting to the viral video, netizens commented, "@alluarjunonline sir respect his fans; that's why I love this person," "Ye fans ka pyar hai (This is the love of his fans)," and more.

Another moment from the pre-release event is going viral on social media. In the clip, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan can be seen recreating his father's Thaggedele style from Pushpa. Arha also joined her brother on the stage and impressed the audience by reciting a shloka.

At the Hyderabad event, Allu Arjun thanked his fans for their constant support. He shared how much he loves them. He also said that he wouldn't have been successful without the encouragement of his fans.

Rashmika Mandanna also addressed the crowd at the Pushpa 2 pre-release event and thanked Sukumar for his support. The actress shared that in the first part of the film she was shy about asking him questions. However, she revealed that they became comfortable by the time they started working on the sequel. Rashmika also thanked DSP and Sreeleela for their contributions.

