Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer faces legal petition after Telangana government’s hiked ticket price for movie; REPORT

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to storm the theaters from December 5, 2024. The much-awaited movie had recently been granted a hiked ticket price by the government of Telangana and is now apparently facing a legal petition for the same.

As per a report by 123 Telugu, a petition has been filed against the movie’s ticket inflation with the government order. The hearing for the petition is said to take place on December 3, 2024.

According to speculations, the court is likely to rule the verdict in favor of the film as the ticket prices for any movie are to be decided by the producer. However, an official confirmation about the same will be made only after the hearing.

Earlier, the government of Telangana had passed a G.O. for the hiked price of tickets for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. As per the order, it was notified that the film will have a benefit show at 9:30 PM in the state on December 4, 2024, with tickets priced at Rs 800 for that show alone.

As the film’s release is scheduled for the subsequent day, single-screen theaters would have ticket prices with a hike of Rs 150 from December 5 to December 8. Furthermore, these theaters will have an increased ticket price of Rs 105 from December 9 to December 16.

On the other hand, multiplexes will see a price hike of Rs 200 from December 5 to December 8 and Rs 150 from December 9 to December 16. Additionally, the film has also been allotted special shows at 1 am and 4 am as well.

Similar to Telangana, the government of Andhra Pradesh had also allotted a hiked price for the film ticket. As a mark of gratitude towards the government order, Allu Arjun even released a note of appreciation, particularly towards CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

See Allu Arjun’s official tweet:

Coming to the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film marks the continuation of the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, telling the tale of Pushpa Raju, a red sandalwood smuggler. With the icon star in the lead role, the Sukumar directorial movie also has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil playing prominent parts.

