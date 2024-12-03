Pushpa 2 makers surprise fans with early premiere, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is set for THIS day; Deets inside

Pushpa 2: The Rule is just a few days away from hitting the big screens. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch this film, makers recently announced that the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will release sooner than anticipated. During the pre-release event in Hyderabad, they revealed that the movie is going to premiere on the night of December 4.

The maker of Pushpa 2 said, "I am very happy. Finally Pushpa 2 is coming to theaters on December 5, actually on the night of December 4 at 9.30 PM. Everyone please go to the theater and watch this film. We believe that you would enjoy it. Thank you so much."

Sharing the video from the mega event in Hyderabad, Mythri Movie Makers penned, "The celebrations of the BIGGEST INDIAN FILM begin early. #Pushpa2TheRule premieres on December 4th from 9.30 PM onwards."



While Pushpa 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year, it has recently found itself in the midst of legal trouble. According to a 123Telugu report, a petition has been filed challenging the movie's increased ticket prices along with the government order. The petition is scheduled for a hearing on December 3, 2024.

Speculations suggest that the court may rule in favor of the film since ticket prices are determined by the producer. However, an official decision will only be announced after the hearing.

The Telangana government had earlier issued an order approving increased ticket prices for Pushpa 2. The order allowed a special benefit show on December 4 at 9:30 PM. Tickets for this show were priced at Rs 800. Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government also allowed a hike in ticket prices for the Allu Arjun starrer.

Earlier, the film landed in legal trouble when a person filed a case against Allu Arjun for using the word "Army" inappropriately during one of his speeches.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is all set to release in theaters in just two days, on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will also feature Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

