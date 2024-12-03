SS Rajamouli reviews Allu Arjun's entry scene from Pushpa 2 at pre-release event; fans say, 'excited'

Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to hit the big screens after two days, on December 5. Ahead of the film's grand release, makers organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad where several A-listers were in attendance. SS Rajamouli also graced the event and shared his thoughts on Allu Arjun's entry scene from the movie.

The RRR director said that Pushpa 2 does not require promotions as Indians worldwide might have already booked their first-day tickets. SS Rajamouli further recalled visiting the set of the film at Ramoji Film City a few months ago.

He revealed that Sukumar had shown him the introduction scene of Pushparaj. The ace filmmaker described it as excellent and praised Sukumar and Allu Arjun for its impact. He also noted that the scene would match the grandeur of Devi Sri Prasad's background score.

SS Rajamouli said, as quoted by 123Telugu, "Sukumar showed me Pushparaj’s introduction scene. It was excellent. I told Sukku and Bunny only one thing. The scene will be as magnificent as Devi’s background score for it; the scope is limitless."

He also expressed confidence in the film's success and said the world would witness the true scale of Pushpa 2 by December 4. "The world will witness the true range of Pushpa 2 by the night of December 4. I don’t even have to wish the team a grand success, so all the best to all of us," he concluded.

After a video of his speech went viral, fans took to social media to express their reaction. A user wrote, "Excited. #Pushpa2ThRule Wildfire."

At the event, Sukumar also spoke about Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2: The Rule. He said his journey began with Arya and that he had watched the actor grow over the years. He credited Allu Arjun’s hard work and passion for the success of Pushpa. Sukumar said the actor’s dedication brought the story to life, even when it began with just two lines.

He called Allu Arjun his energy and said the film was made for him. Sukumar hinted at Pushpa 3, saying he troubled the actor for Pushpa 2. If Allu Arjun could give him three more years, he would make it.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 will also feature Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

