Sai Pallavi gets super 'conscious' as she applies henna on sister Pooja Kannan's hands at her mehendi ceremony; WATCH

Sai Pallavi is having the best time of her life at her sister Pooja Kannan's pre-wedding festivities. Recently, Pooja shared a video from her mehendi ceremony wherein the Thandel actress was seen assisting her sister during the function. Not only that, but Sai Pallavi turned artist as she also applied henna on her sister's hands at her mehendi ceremony.

Sai Pallavi rejoiced during the function with her sister Pooja and danced her heart out. Several unmissable moments from the mehendi ceremony were captured in a video, that left her fans in awe.

Pooja Kannan also shared photos from her mehendi ceremony and wrote, "Keeping up with the old tradition- my sister doing my mehendi, as it’s always been !!" Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities took place in Kotagiri, which is a beautiful hill town in Tamil Nadu.

Check out the video and photos below:

A few days ago, Pooja Kannan also dropped a fun-filled video from her haldi ceremony. In the clip, Sai Pallavi was seen having a blast with her loved ones. However, she turned super chaotic at the function as she kept looking for a bucket to throw water at the bridge and groom. Nevertheless, Pooja's haldi ceremony was full of love and laughter with everyone drenched in haldi.

Sharing the fun-filled haldi video, the wedding photographer wrote, "When you have a mischievous sister and family, it results in your haldi being a total riot! Pooja and Vineeth’s fun-filled haldi teaser shows the candid chaos we live for. Every frame was pure, unscripted fun, and we can’t get enough of it!"

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Pooja Kannan is getting married to Vineeth Sivakumar and the couple announced their engagement earlier this year. Like Sai Pallavi, Pooja Kannan is also an actress who has worked in a few films like Chithirai Sevvaanam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has several big projects lined up. She will be seen in the film Thandel co-starring Naga Chaitanya and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana co-starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

