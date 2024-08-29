WATCH: Ashish Vidyarthi makes a rare public appearance with his second wife Rupali Barua at Mumbai airport

The renowned pan-India actor Ashish Vidyarthi was spotted at the Mumbai airport on August 29. The actor was accompanied by his wife Rupali Barua. The couple, who recently tied the knot last year, was all smiles as they posed for the cameras present there.

The duo were off for a long stay in Nepal as Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali were seen carrying many suitcases filled with their belongings. Their visit is for a special show by Ashish Vidyarthi on August 30. The Pape Naa Pranam actor looked uber cool in his comfortable laid-back airport look. Ashish opted for a casual checkered shirt and paired it with white pants. He completed his look with black shoes and a sling bag.

The highlight has to be the actor carrying his vlogging camera that hints at an exciting food vlog soon. On the other hand, Mrs Vidyarthi looks cute in her regular denim and multicolored full-sleeve top. Rupali kept her short and wavy hair open looking gorgeous. She completed her look with a pair of comfortable crocks and a handbag.

As the media already present at the airport spotted the duo, Ashish and Rupali patiently waited for them and posed for the pictures. The former also thanked the media when they praised him for his food vlogs. After a short interaction, Ashish and his wife Rupali made their way inside the airport with the former handling the luggage. Such a truly gentlemanly gesture. Right?

For the unversed, Ashish was previously married to actor, singer, and former RJ Piloo, alias Rajoshi, who is also the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. Piloo and Ashish are now co-parenting their only son Arth. the ex-couple separated in 2022.

Following his divorce, Ashish tied the knot for the second time with Rupali Barua in May 2023. The adorable couple opted for an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. After their wedding, they were subjected to a lot of negative comments online mainly because Ashish was 57 when he got married for the second time.

However, both Ashish and Rupali maintained their calm and supported each other in the difficult times. Their story proves that love withstands all odds.

