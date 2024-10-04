WATCH: Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna turn heads in their traditional looks for Navratri 2024 puja in Kochi

Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna were recently spotted together at a Navratri celebration. The two celebrities made their entrance alongside a host of other star-studded attendees, creating quite a memorable scene.

As Naga Chaitanya emerged from his car, he was all smiles, dressed in a white kurta paired with cream-colored pants and stylish dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a stunning traditional red and gold ensemble, accentuated by a lovely necklace that perfectly complements her look.

Check out Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna arriving at the Navaratri event:

Naga Chaitanya has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now, especially after the recent row with Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. For those who aren’t aware, the Telangana Minister had invited controversy after commenting on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce.

The minister had alleged that the couple’s marriage had ended in separation due to the involvement of the BRS party’s working president KTR. However, the comments were soon condemned by actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Furthermore, Nagarjuna even went ahead to file a police complaint against the minister, accusing her of defaming his family and their reputation in society.

Coming to Naga Chaitanya’s professional front, the actor is currently shooting for the film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film features the actor as a man from the fishermen's community of Srikakulam and also has Sai Pallavi playing the female lead.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will be soon appearing in the film Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 6, 2024, and will see the actress reprising her role as Srivalli.

