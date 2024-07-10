PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna turns heads with her divine allure, captivating hearts and leaving fans in awe

Rashmika Mandanna is currently immersed in a packed work schedule, juggling multiple films such as the highly anticipated Pushpa 2 and several big-budget Bollywood projects slated for release in 2024.

Despite her hectic schedule, the pan-India sensation consistently shares updates on her daily grind, shooting schedules, vacations, and glamorous appearances, keeping her fans engaged on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna appears in an angelic appearance

The Animal actress captivates attention with her angelic look in a cloudy and koala gray designer saree paired with a matching blouse, accessorized with pearl beads and silver-plated oxidized jhumka earrings.

In her two-slide Instagram post, Rashmika appears like a divine angel against a baby blue backdrop that resembles the sky. The white color in the foreground resembles a cloud, and the shadow of the Dear Comrade actress adds to the overall sense of divinity.

Furthermore, the Geetha Govindam actress's regal expression and slight smile enhance the aura, convincingly winning the hearts of fans across social media.

Check out Rashmika’s divine look below:

Fans on her social media handle showered the actress with love and complimented the “National Crush.”

One of her fans complimented her divine look in the saree, writing, “Looking Gorgeous,” while another penned, “National Crush for a reason..(a couple of love emoticons),” followed by “Crushmika,” written by another user.

Advertisement

Another fan of the pan-India star got emotional seeing the beloved actress in that appearance, calling, “Cutest person in the world… how cuteeeee!!!!! Aiiyooo just melting my heart,” followed by a few loudly crying face and love emoticons.

Rashmika on the work front

Rashmika Mandanna has some exciting biggies in her line-up, including Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, and Sikandar with Salman Khan. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 is coinciding with Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava on December 6.

Meanwhile, Mandanna is joining forces with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the first time in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar. This high-budget film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

The Varisu actress will also appear in The Girlfriend, a Telugu film directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, starring alongside Dasara actor Dheekshith Shetty.

Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna will star in Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu revels in vacation bliss, shares joyful family PIC with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids