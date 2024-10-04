What is ice bath and its benefits? Decoding popular therapy making waves with South celebrities like Samantha and others

From international celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga to Indian actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakul Preet Singh, many celebrities have been taking the popular ice bath sessions. But do you know what Ice bath therapy is and what are its health benefits that have led to a significant increase in the practice of cold water therapy? In this article, we will be discussing about the Ice bath therapy in detail.

What is Ice bath therapy?

Cold water therapy or Ice bath is an age-old practice where you submerge your body in bone-chilling water. This particular therapy comes under cryotherapy which uses cold temperatures to treat a variety of conditions, including pain, injuries, and skin lesions.

Ice baths have become so popular that perhaps just once scroll through Instagram and you are likely to see several videos of people including celebrities climbing into tubs filled with ice and frigid water, taking cold showers, or plunging into freezing alpine lakes.

In July 2023, pan-Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of her immersing herself in an ice bath at four degrees for six straight minutes. Check out her video below!

Sharing the video, the Oo Antava sensation wrote, “#Icebaths. 4 degrees. 6 minutes." Samantha Ruth Prabhu was enjoying a relaxing holiday on the beautiful island of Bali when she shared the video of her ice bath session on social media. Other than the Eaga actress, Rakul Preet Singh who is known as a fitness freak has also shared her video from the Cryotherapy. Check out the video below!

anyone?" at a snowy location in Finland. Rakul's post went viral as soon as she shared it on the internet. Her comments section was also flooded with her fans and followers praising her for the daring move. Besides, Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal also shared a video of him taking a chilling bath.

Talking about the Ice bath therapy, how can we forget Pragya Jaiswal who accompanied Rakul Preet Singh to Finland and stunned everyone with her ice bath challenge? The actress documented her plunge into an ice bath in Finland which showed her going from a sauna directly into an icy opening in a lake in the middle of Finland's snow.

What are the health benefits of Ice bath therapy?

Cold water therapy has more than just a few health benefits with long-lasting effects on the body. The health benefits include improved muscle recovery, reduced inflammation, boosted immunity, stress reduction, and soothed skin. Moreover, the cold shock response to an ice bath causes blood vessels to constrict and then quickly dilate. This is beneficial for health as it improves circulation and delivers oxygen and nutrients to tissues.

As per several reports, the popular technique will give you instant results if you want to relax your muscles. Ice baths can help muscles repair faster by reducing soreness and you can see the results from the next day itself. Additionally, cold water immersion can help with conditions like arthritis and post-injury recovery.

There are, however, also potential risks associated with ice baths, including hypothermia and frostbite. Before trying an ice bath, talk to your healthcare provider, especially if you have a medical condition.

