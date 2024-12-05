Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala pose for picture-perfect family photo in front of ANR’s statue

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on December 4, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, where they paid tribute to Chay’s grandfather ANR. Recently, the couple’s unseen picture has surfaced right after their nuptials, as they join in for a family photograph.

In the viral picture on social media, Chay and Sobhita can be seen joining their family for a picture together. The Dhootha actor’s brother Akhil Akkineni can also be seen present in the frame. However, what grabbed attention was the photograph taken right below the massive statue of ANR.

Check out the picture here:

Well, Sobhita’s stunning bridal look clad in a royal-like gold Kanjeevaram saree and exquisite gold jewelry pieces has drawn attention from fans alike. She resembled a true Telugu bride, honoring the cultural and traditional roots of both their families.

In the official pictures that were shared by Nagarjuna Akkineni on his official account on X (formerly Twitter), the duo rejoiced in sheer happiness as they tied the knot in front of their family and friends.

Their happy faces spoke volumes about their love and companionship. Along with the pictures, Nagarjuna penned a long note, expressing happiness as he welcomed Sobhita into the Akkineni family.

He wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Take a look at the inside pictures here:

For the unversed, their wedding was the epitome of true Telugu culture, and it reportedly lasted for 8 hours. Their muhurtam for the wedding was precisely at 8:15 in the evening.

Chay and Sobhita’s grand wedding was attended by some of the A-listers from the Tollywood industry, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, PV Sindhu, Allu Arjun and others.

